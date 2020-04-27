|
|
Eleanor Patricia Oeschger, 94, passed away on April 26, 2020. She is survived by her son Gordon Oeschger (Janis); 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward and by two sons, Dr. David E. Oeschger and Kenneth J. Oeschger. A memorial service will be held live stream on YouTube on April 29, 2020 @ 3:30 PM from Windsor Baptist Church. The service can be viewed using the livestream link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQnksJFx4UOI4FFVZhb9Yg/live Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 28, 2020