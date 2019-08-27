Daily Local News Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Wellington Hall
1361 E Boot Rd
West Chester, PA
View Map
Eleanor Sinclair


1933 - 2019
Eleanor Sinclair Obituary
Eleanor Bernhard Sinclair, 86, of West Chester passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 at her home at Wellington Terrace in West Chester. Eleanor was born in East Orange, New Jersey on August 7, 1933 to the late Eleanor Christophersen Bernhard and Frederick T. Bernhard. Eleanor was predeceased by her beloved husband Dan Sinclair in 2018. She is survived by her daughters Martha Briggs of Sugar Valley, GA, and Charlotte Potter (Steve) of West Chester, PA. All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life for Eleanor at 2:00 on September 21, 2019, at Wellington Hall, 1361 E Boot Rd, West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Eleanor Sinclair’s name to a . For more information please visit https://www.cremationsocietyofpa.com/obits/obituary.php?id=714669
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 28, 2019
