Eleanor Stevenson (2/8/37 to 5/22/20) Wife of Benard Stevenson, mother of Donna Bachman, Robin Clark; grandmother of Donna Shacklock, Charles Bachman, Steven Clark Jr., and David Clark. Service and burial is private.



