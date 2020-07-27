Eleanor Welsh, 86, of Coatesville, on July 19, 2020 at the Paoli Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald Hatfield Welsh. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Ethel Butler Hendrickson. She is survived by 3 sons; Don R. (Lisa) and Randy (Patricia) both of Parkesburg, Mark (Diane Ray) Welsh of Lancaster, 8 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren,1 great-great-grandchild, and brothers, Carl Jr. and Robert Hendrickson. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Marie Welsh Cellini, a great-grandson, Hunter, and sister, Doris Whitely. Services will be private. A public memorial service will be scheduled and announced at later date. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences at www.wildefuneralhome.com