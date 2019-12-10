Home

Eleanor Wright Graul, 86, of Downingtown, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Simpson Meadows. Born on April 28, 1933 in West Chester, daughter of Granville Owen Wright and Nora Wise Francis. In addition to her parents, predeceased by a brother, Russell O. Wright in 2016. 1951 Graduate of B. Reed Henderson High School. Eleanor was employed by Wyeth for 23 years, retiring in 1995. Also worked at the Wentworth Home for 20 years. She volunteered at the Paoli Memorial Hospital Palm Tree. Eleanor was a lifetime member of Calvary Lutheran Church of W.C. A member of AARP; Order of the Eastern Star #352; Chester Valley Lodge #965; W.C. Aux.; Rebecca Lodge Paoli; W.C. and Kennett Senior Centers. Eleanor will be dearly missed, especially by her 3 daughters, Barbara E. Potter (Steve), Susan G. Pollock (Brian), and Linda G. Engle (Chuck); her brother, Francis G. Wright; 3 sisters, Doris W. Beck, Ruth W. Bainbridge, and Mary Emma W. MacWhorter; her 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Eleanor’s honor to Calvary Lutheran Church 730 S New St, West Chester, PA 19382; Simpson Meadows Downingtown Caring Friends Fund https://www.simpsonmeadows.org/giving/gift-in-memory/ ; or Willow Tree Hospice 616 East Cypress Street Kennett Square, Pa. 19348. For online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 12, 2019
