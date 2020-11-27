1/1
Eleanore H. McChesney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanore H. McChesney, 84, of Coatesville, PA, passed away November 15, 2020, attended by close family. Eleanore was valedictorian of the 1953 graduating class at Scott High School. She earned a Bachelor’s degree from West Chester State Teachers College in 1958, and earned her Master’s degree there in 1983. In 1958, she married Dr. Charles Thomas McChesney, Jr. (dec.). The first child of Ruth Rebecca Mowday Taylor, Eleanore is survived by brothers James Earl Taylor and William Barry Taylor and children Jenny McChesney (Billy Lawrence) and Thomas A. McChesney; as well as nieces and nephews Suzanne Taylor, Stephanie Rice and Sharon Blake; Joseph Pew, Mary Jane Grace, Richard Pew, Todd Pew; Wendy Alkire, Rob McChesney; and Alan McChesney, Jr. She will be warmly remembered by grandsons Walker Lawrence and Thomas McChesney, Jr. Arrangements are pending for a celebration of her life in spring 2021. In Eleanore’s memory, please support your chosen veterans’ and animal welfare causes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved