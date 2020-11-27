Eleanore H. McChesney, 84, of Coatesville, PA, passed away November 15, 2020, attended by close family. Eleanore was valedictorian of the 1953 graduating class at Scott High School. She earned a Bachelor’s degree from West Chester State Teachers College in 1958, and earned her Master’s degree there in 1983. In 1958, she married Dr. Charles Thomas McChesney, Jr. (dec.). The first child of Ruth Rebecca Mowday Taylor, Eleanore is survived by brothers James Earl Taylor and William Barry Taylor and children Jenny McChesney (Billy Lawrence) and Thomas A. McChesney; as well as nieces and nephews Suzanne Taylor, Stephanie Rice and Sharon Blake; Joseph Pew, Mary Jane Grace, Richard Pew, Todd Pew; Wendy Alkire, Rob McChesney; and Alan McChesney, Jr. She will be warmly remembered by grandsons Walker Lawrence and Thomas McChesney, Jr. Arrangements are pending for a celebration of her life in spring 2021. In Eleanore’s memory, please support your chosen veterans’ and animal welfare causes.



