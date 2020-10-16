1/
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Kane
{ "" }
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Kane, 90, of East Coventry Township, passed away on October 14, 2020. She was the widow of Robert J. Kane who passed away June 2, 2014. Born in Chester County, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Violet (Weir) Seeds. Betty was employed for many years as a food service worker for the West Chester School District. She is survived by her children, Tina M. (William) Burdette, Frank C. Kane and Cynthia G. (Samir) Estephan; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Lisa C. Barnes. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Cemetery, 1050 Pottstown Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. The family is welcoming flowers. Logan Funeral Home, Inc.-Exton is in charge of arrangements. www.loganfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Exton
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
(610) 363-8600
