1/
Elizabeth Clemente
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Clemente, 88, of Jeffersonville, PA, passed away Sept 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Janard “Jerry” Clemente, and is survived by two children, Debbie Shanta and Janard Clemente, Jr. and his wife Deborah; a sister, Alice Kopanski; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson and siblings. Family will receive friends from 10-10:45am on Sept. 22, 2020, at Visitation B.V.M. Church, 196 N. Trooper Rd., Norristown, PA. Please bring a mask. Due to restrictions on gatherings, the funeral mass and burial at St. Augustine’s Cemetery will be private. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 10:00 AM
Visitation B.V.M. Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved