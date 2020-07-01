Elizabeth (Betty) Gilson, age 86, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on June 29, 2020. Born on March 1, 1934 in Philadelphia PA. She also lived in West Chester PA, and Avalon NJ, where she enjoyed her home on the bay, and the things most important to her; her large and still growing family, especially her grandchildren, and the beach and ocean. She graduated from West Catholic School for Girls in 1951 and was a former member of the Rosary Group at Saint Brendan the Navigator RC church in Avalon. Betty is survived by her husband, Allen J. Gilson Jr; children and spouses, Joe Gilson (Penny), Patricia Nash (Stan), Liz Wilson (Dave), Pete Gilson (Linda), and Jim Gilson (Colleen). At last count, she had 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be given to Team Patricks Patrol Fundraising Page for Eagles Autism Challenge 2020 at fundraisers.hakuapp.com
A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Monday, July 6th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Immediately following the visitation a Mass will be held at 12pm at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 6075 West Jersey Ave, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com