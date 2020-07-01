1/1
Elizabeth (Betty) Gilson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth (Betty) Gilson, age 86, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on June 29, 2020. Born on March 1, 1934 in Philadelphia PA. She also lived in West Chester PA, and Avalon NJ, where she enjoyed her home on the bay, and the things most important to her; her large and still growing family, especially her grandchildren, and the beach and ocean. She graduated from West Catholic School for Girls in 1951 and was a former member of the Rosary Group at Saint Brendan the Navigator RC church in Avalon. Betty is survived by her husband, Allen J. Gilson Jr; children and spouses, Joe Gilson (Penny), Patricia Nash (Stan), Liz Wilson (Dave), Pete Gilson (Linda), and Jim Gilson (Colleen). At last count, she had 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be given to Team Patricks Patrol Fundraising Page for Eagles Autism Challenge 2020 at fundraisers.hakuapp.com A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Monday, July 6th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Immediately following the visitation a Mass will be held at 12pm at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 6075 West Jersey Ave, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George H Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Rd
Linwood, NJ 08221
(609) 653-1881
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved