Elizabeth F. S. Green died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Crosslands Community in Kennett Square, PA. She was 97. She was predeceased by her husband of almost 69 years, Jesse H. Green, Jr. She is survived by five children: James Green (Pamela) of Newark, Del., Barbara Green (Alan Geyer, predeceased) of Bethesda, Md., Donald Green (Marianne) of Sellersville, Pa., Stephen Green (Diana Williams) of Denver, Colo., and Katharine Green (Philip Helzer) of Amherst, Mass. She had eight grandchildren: Jessica Hutchison, Benjamin Green, Timothy Green, Timothy Gilpatrick, Christopher Geyer, Elisabeth Geyer, Jordan Helzer, and Abigail Helzer; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Norman and Frances, and by her brother, Robert. Mrs. Green grew up in Carneys Point, N.J. and was a graduate of Goucher College, where she received her bachelor’s degree in Biology following an internship in marine biology at Woods Hole, MA. She taught in nursery schools during World War II and at Westtown School before her marriage to Jesse. All her life, she was a proponent of learning. She was a lifelong member of Union Presbyterian Church in Carneys Point, NJ, where she taught youth and adult Sunday School classes. She served as the president of the Presbyterian Women’s Association and the Penns Grove PTAs. Throughout her “retirement” years, she volunteered at Longwood Gardens, at the Friends Home in Woodstown, and traveled the country with her husband, often serving on church work teams at volunteer construction projects and visiting family and friends. She became a skilled basket maker, taught basketry, learned sign language, and honed her skills as a flower arranger. Following their move to Kennett Square, she was a regular attendee at the Quaker Meeting at Crosslands. A memorial service at the Kendal-Crosslands community will be Sunday, February 10 at 3:00pm. Burial was private. Contributions may be made to: Union Presbyterian Church, 254 Shell Rd., Carneys Point, NJ, 08069 or to the Crosslands Arboretum Fund, 1660 East Street Rd., Kennett Square, PA, 19348. www.ashcraftfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 9, 2019