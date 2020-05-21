Elizabeth “Betty” Hunt Lodge, 88, of West Chester, PA, passed away on May 20, 2020. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Edmund G. “Ned” Lodge; loving mother of Ed (Sandy), Jim (the late Doloretta), Tom (Mary), Patty Cleveland (Billy), Marianne Fetzer (Earl), and Kathryn Popiel (Mike); also survived by 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, services and interment are private for the family. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local from May 21 to May 22, 2020.