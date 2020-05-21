Elizabeth Hunt Lodge
Elizabeth “Betty” Hunt Lodge, 88, of West Chester, PA, passed away on May 20, 2020. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Edmund G. “Ned” Lodge; loving mother of Ed (Sandy), Jim (the late Doloretta), Tom (Mary), Patty Cleveland (Billy), Marianne Fetzer (Earl), and Kathryn Popiel (Mike); also survived by 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, services and interment are private for the family. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
