Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” Jordan, 82, of West Chester died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Barclay Friends in West Chester. She was the wife of John T. “Jack” Jordan who passed away in January 2003. Betsy and Jack were happily married for 42 years. Born in Newark, DE she was the son of the late William T. and Mary Scarborough Gregg. She lived in West Chester since 1961. She graduated from Newark High School and attended the University of Delaware. Mrs. Jordan worked at Sanville & Fisher and Maillie Falconiero, both accounting firms, in West Chester for over 25 years. She was member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, West Chester, PA. Civic involvements included Newlin Township Planning Commission Secretary and Newlin Township Secretary Treasurer and East Bradford Township Tax Collector. She is survived by her son Jeffrey G. Jordan of West Chester and her son and his wife John T. Jr. and Rebecca Jordan of Leesburg, VA, their children John T. Jordan III, Madison E. Jordan, and Sarah E. Jordan, all of Leesburg, VA, and her niece Kaye Gregg Shapiro of Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her brother William R. “Ray” Gregg of Newark, DE in 2005. When she was not collecting Santa Claus’ and replica cardinals, she enjoyed spending time and traveling with family and friends and especially playing card games. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 6-8pm and again on Thursday May 23, 2109 from 9-10 am at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Road West Chester followed by her Funeral Services at 10am. Interment will be at the Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery. West Chester. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Home Health 795 E. Marshall St., Suite 204 West Chester, PA 19380. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith, and Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 19, 2019