Elizabeth A. “Betty” Kirschling (nee Long), age 81, passed away January 27, 2020 in Malvern, PA. Betty was born in Chester, PA and graduated from Notre Dame High School for Girls. In 1982, she and her husband, Michael, moved to West Chester, PA where she lived for over 30 years. Betty was a member of Notre Dame de Lourdes and St. Agnes Catholic Church. She was the daughter of the late Leonard M. and Eileen A. (Mangan) Long and sister to the late Leonard Long and Catherine Lee. SURVIVORS: Husband of 35 years: Michael L. Kirschling; Brothers: Timothy “Tim” (Cathy) and Joseph Long (Diane); Sisters: Patricia Lee and Rita Long, and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Monday from 10-11:15 AM at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston. Funeral Service: Monday at 11:30 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home BURIAL: Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations in memory of Jeanette Kirschling may be made to St. Jude at stjude.org. Condolences: nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 31, 2020