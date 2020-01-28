Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Kirschling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Kirschling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Kirschling Obituary
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Kirschling (nee Long), age 81, passed away January 27, 2020 in Malvern, PA. Betty was born in Chester, PA and graduated from Notre Dame High School for Girls. In 1982, she and her husband, Michael, moved to West Chester, PA where she lived for over 30 years. Betty was a member of Notre Dame de Lourdes and St. Agnes Catholic Church. She was the daughter of the late Leonard M. and Eileen A. (Mangan) Long and sister to the late Leonard Long and Catherine Lee. SURVIVORS: Husband of 35 years: Michael L. Kirschling; Brothers: Timothy “Tim” (Cathy) and Joseph Long (Diane); Sisters: Patricia Lee and Rita Long, and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Monday from 10-11:15 AM at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston. Funeral Service: Monday at 11:30 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home BURIAL: Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations in memory of Jeanette Kirschling may be made to St. Jude at stjude.org. Condolences: nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -