Elizabeth M. " Liz" Derryberry, 91 formerly of Wagontown, passed away Thursday morning, April 16, 2020. Born in Long Island, NY on September 25, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Bertram and Edith Glover McGowin. Liz had worked for several years for Burroughs as a secretary. She loved her flower gardens and bird watching. She enjoyed the plant swaps at Hibernia Park, Coatesville. She also enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting. Liz is survived by her sons, Jon C., husband of Lori Redifer of Ephrata, PA and Gregory B. Redifer of New Milton, WV; daughter, Gail T. Burton of Wagotown, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn Kuhl, granddaughter, Lynn Tracy and sisters, Edith McGowin and Josephine Bernhardt. In Keeping with Liz's wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of her family. For other questions, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Arrangements Entrusted to Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Lancaster, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 26, 2020