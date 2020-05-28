Elizabeth Mary Vernon, 87, passed away on May 22, 2020 after years of battling heart disease. Born to Mary E. Kehoe Brady and William A. Brady in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania on August 14, 1932. She was known to her friends and family as Beth or Bep. In June 1954 she married David A. Vernon III to begin their 66 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, David, their four children, David A. Vernon IV, Carol E. Warrener (Jerome), Paul M. Vernon (Sandra) and Philip W. Vernon (Francine), nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Mary and William Brady, brothers William, James and John, sisters Margaret, Anne and Helene. During her 25 years of teaching in the West Chester School District Beth taught at Fern Hill, East Goshen and Glen Acres Elementary schools. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Heart Association (www2.heart.org) or St. Jude’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).
Published in The Daily Local from May 28 to May 29, 2020.