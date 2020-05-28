Elizabeth Mary Vernon
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Mary Vernon, 87, passed away on May 22, 2020 after years of battling heart disease. Born to Mary E. Kehoe Brady and William A. Brady in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania on August 14, 1932. She was known to her friends and family as Beth or Bep. In June 1954 she married David A. Vernon III to begin their 66 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, David, their four children, David A. Vernon IV, Carol E. Warrener (Jerome), Paul M. Vernon (Sandra) and Philip W. Vernon (Francine), nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Mary and William Brady, brothers William, James and John, sisters Margaret, Anne and Helene. During her 25 years of teaching in the West Chester School District Beth taught at Fern Hill, East Goshen and Glen Acres Elementary schools. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Heart Association (www2.heart.org) or St. Jude’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved