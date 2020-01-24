|
Elizabeth “Betty” Ranney Moran (1930-2020) passed away peacefully at home on January 23, at age 89. She was predeceased by her husband, James Maxwell Moran (1989), and her son James Maxwell Moran Jr. (2008). She is survived by her five children: Michael Moran (Anne), Frances Abbott (Franny), Elizabeth Legnini (Bob), Ranney Moran (Terri) and Caroline Moran. “Chummy” will be missed by her 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Betty was born on August 7, 1930 in Bryn Mawr, PA to Claude J. (1971) and Frances Buck Ranney (1937). In 1942, she and her father moved to “Brushwood Farm”, then a dairy farm, in Willistown Township and holidays and summers were spent in Barryville, NY, with her cousin, Joan and her extended Ranney family. She spent much of her free time loving farm life and animals of all kinds. Her early years she lived with The Sisters of Mercy at Mater Misericordiae in Wynnewood (now Merion Mercy) with her beloved nuns, Sister Frances Marie and Sister Stella Marie, and then as a boarder at The Shipley School, where she met some of her closest friends. She loved to share stories of her pals and her athletic prowess playing first team in every sport, she was a “fierce” competitor. Betty went on to attend Mary Washington College, VA and on a visit home met and fell in love with Max Moran at St Patrick’s Church, Malvern, as he passed the collection plate. Their lives became a whirlwind of children, animals of all kinds, trips to the beach in Avalon, horse shows, fox hunting and non-stop activity that Betty thrived on and Max took in stride with a sense of humor. Her love of horses took her from fox hunting and pony club at Radnor Hunt Club and weekend horse shows, with all of her kids in tow, to steeplechase racing and then on to a very successful flat racing career, under Brushwood Stable. Her proudest moments in racing were winning the Belmont Stakes, The Pennsylvania Derby, The Arlington Million, The Jockey Club Gold Cup and The Grand National in England. Betty had a competitive edge that she shared with her “Pigeons”, a group of fiercely competitive, fun loving women who spent hours competing at Backgammon, Bridge and Rummykub and any other game they could work up, with or without rules. The collective children of these women watched in awe of friendships that were steadfast. “Pidge”, as her friends called her, had a passion for travel and a thirst for adventure, which took her around the world, but her favorite places to visit were “out west” or Maine with family and good friends. Betty Moran was passionate about things that moved her, and she was committed to supporting her community in a way that made a direct impact on people and how they lived, particularly in Chester County. Thorncroft, Home of The Sparrow, Chester County Boy Scouts, The Barn at Spring Brook Farm, Community Volunteers in Medicine, The Chester County Food Bank and many other remarkable organizations were the beneficiary of her time and her contributions. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty’s life celebration service on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2pm at Saint David’s Episcopal Church 763 South Valley Forge Road Wayne, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Betty’s name, to Community Volunteers in Medicine (cvim.org) 300 Lawrence Dr, Ste B, West Chester, PA 19380 or to the Chester County Food Bank (chestercountyfoodbank.org) 650 Pennsylvania Drive, Exton, PA 19341. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 26, 2020