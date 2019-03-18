|
Elizabeth Anne (“Betty”) Neblock, 86, of Exton, PA, previously of Whitehouse Station, NJ, and Chatham, NJ, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease on February 8, 2019 at home in her bed at Sunrise Senior Living in Exton. Born in Queens, NY on January 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Helene Donaldson, and youngest of (and pre-deceased by) her siblings Helene, John, Mary and Claude. Betty graduated from Chatham High School in Chatham, NJ. Betty was a devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family. Over the years she worked in a variety of retail jobs to help her family make ends meet, longest and most notably as a salesperson for the Sears and Roebuck store in Bridgewater, NJ, where she worked until retiring in the mid 1990’s. Following retirement, Betty spent her time enjoying her family and briefly working part-time for Bishop’s Supermarket in Whitehouse Station, NJ until moving into assisted living in Exton, PA. Betty leaves behind her son Donald S. Neblock, daughter-in-law MaryAnn Gramiccioni Neblock and grandchildren Emily S. Neblock and Jeffrey P. Neblock. Betty was pre-deceased by her beloved husband of over 65 years, Donald L. Neblock, who passed away on December 25, 2016. A joint memorial service for Betty and her husband Don will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave Downingtown. Family and friends may arrive at 10:00 AM to visit preceding start of the service at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in loving memory of Elizabeth A. Neblock.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 25, 2019