Elizabeth V. “Betty” Cosgrove passed away peacefully at her home on, Saturday October 17, 2020 at age 88 surrounded by her family. She was raised in Conshohocken, PA by her parents Robert and Mary Burns. She was the youngest of five children and her siblings preceded her in death (Mary, Robert, Dorothy, and John). She graduated from Saint Matthew’s Catholic High School in 1950. Betty married the love of her life Jack Cosgrove on February 11,1956. She was a source of inspiration and encouragement to her five children and 16 grandchildren John Jr. his wife Patricia, their children, Jack, Annie, Eric, Matthew, Emily, Christine Wicklein, her husband Robert their children, Haley, Blaine, Max, Hans, Carol Ann Flannery, her husband Kevin, their children Brooke, Kevin Patrick, Daniel, his wife Christy, their children Steven, Devan, and Megan Cosgrove Zug, her significant other Andrew Fritz and her children Olivia, Joy, and Timothy. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Betty and Jack were truly blessed with family, friendship, and faith. They traveled extensively and cherished their family time in OCNJ and enjoyed many wonderful rounds of golf together. She took up golf later in life and played on the 18 Holers at Penn Oaks CC and West Chester G&CC. She was an extraordinary homemaker and after raising her children, she resumed her professional work as an office manager at United Plastics Machinery in Exton. Betty always respected her family’s choices and delighted in their accomplishments. All are grateful for the time she spent with them and the values of hospitality, faith, honesty, humility, perseverance, and commitment to family that she exemplified. Relatives and friends are invited to her socially distanced visitation while wearing masks on Friday October 23, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 am at the St. Agnes Catholic Church 233 W. Gay Street, West Chester, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment will be at the St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Saint Agnes School 211 W. Gay Street West Chester, Pa. 19380. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com