Elizabeth M. Baird Voehringer “Betty”, 90, of Downingtown, got her wish and passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Simpson Meadows. Betty was a resident at Simpson Meadows in Downingtown for 7 years. With her passing, she leaves two daughters, Lorraine Baird Freehoff and Eileen Baird Terry and two son-in-laws, John “Jack” Freehoff and Philip “Phil” A. Terry. She also enjoyed three grandchildren, Stacie L. Dougherty Marchese, Erica L. Freehoff Roper and Scott P. Freehoff and four great grandchildren, Sam and Sadie Marchese and Leah and Pierce Roper. Betty had two sisters that predeceased her, Dorothy Barowski and LaRue Tarr. In 1948 she married Redmond Baird who passed away in March of 1984 and after 30 years of working and knowing William “Bill” Voehringer, they did marry in 1986, sharing 29 years of marriage before his passing in April of 2015. Prior to Bill’s death, he and Betty did Meals on Wheels for many, many years. Betty was employed for 35 years, first with Piasecki, which became Vertol and now Boeing in Delaware County. Betty was very active with the Marshallton United Methodist Church, where she loved being a greeter every Sunday. For 20 years, twice a week, Betty took exercise classes with Body and Soul up until November 14, 2019. She was the lady you would see walking along Business 30, anywhere from Ashbridge Shopping Center and up along Route 113. She lived a rich, full 90 years. Her words, “Please, do not cry when I die, this is what I want and have been waiting for – I want you to have a party to remember me!!!” That was MOM. We will always love and miss her. Services to be held at 10:30, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown. Family and friends will be received from 9:00-10:15 a.m. Interment will be private with the family in Bradford Cemetery, Marshallton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Brandywine Valley S.P.C.A., 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, Pa 19380 or to Marshallton United Methodist Church, 1282 W. Strasburg Road, West Chester, Pa 19382. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 3, 2019