Elizabeth Wray (Wilson) Lutz, 95, of Downingtown, passed away on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, at Hickory House Nursing Home, Honey Brook. Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Bustard) Wilson. She was the beloved wife of the late David Stanley Lutz. The couple shared 69 years of marriage. Elizabeth was of the Presbyterian faith, and a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed counted cross-stitch, cooking, reading, entertaining, and had immense love for her grandsons. She spent the last several years of her life living independently at Ashbridge Manor in Downingtown where she enjoyed socializing with her many friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Schmehl. Elizabeth is survived by daughters: Debra Ann Smelt, wife of Robert, of Sun City Center, FL, and Elizabeth Wray DiOttavio, wife of Thomas, of Glenmoore. She is also survived by 2 grandsons, Samuel and Anthony DiOttavio, and a sister, Sharyn Donnelly. She also had several nieces and nephews that she loved and adored. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at 10:30 AM at James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown. Interment will follow at Philadelphia Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, services will be conducted privately. However, all are welcome to log on to www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com at the time of the service, and view the live stream of the service being broadcasted on her tribute page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation 1355 Peachtree St NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.