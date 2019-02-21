|
|
1929-2019
Elizabeth Wusinich. Age 89 of West Grove and Kennett Square, died on Feb. 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Wusinich, Sr.; mother of Jack J. Wusinich, Daniel Wusinich (May Kuroiwa) and Elizabeth Ann Povey (John); grandmother of Christina Wusinich.
A viewing will be on Fri. Feb. 22, 2019 from 10-11AM and a funeral service at 11M at St. MICHAEL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 109 E. Doe Run Road, Unionville, PA. Burial is private. Memorial donations may be made to the church.
Published in Daily Local News on Feb. 22, 2019