Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Wusinich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Wusinich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Wusinich Obituary
1929-2019
Elizabeth Wusinich. Age 89 of West Grove and Kennett Square, died on Feb. 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Wusinich, Sr.; mother of Jack J. Wusinich, Daniel Wusinich (May Kuroiwa) and Elizabeth Ann Povey (John); grandmother of Christina Wusinich.
A viewing will be on Fri. Feb. 22, 2019 from 10-11AM and a funeral service at 11M at St. MICHAEL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 109 E. Doe Run Road, Unionville, PA. Burial is private. Memorial donations may be made to the church.
www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.