|
|
Ella Frances Cloeren, (nee Hergesheimer), 86, of Honey Brook died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Tel Hai Retirement Community. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Francis B. and Anne M. Hergesheimerand the wife of the late Louis E. Cloeren with whom she shared 56 years of marriage before his death in June 2013. Ella was a member of St. Peter Church, West Brandywine. She was a devout Catholic and active member in each of the parishes she was a member in all her life. She is survived by her brother, Ira Hergesheimer (Catherine), her 5 children: Dr. Marianne Cloeren Donovan and her husband Timothy, Diane Dietterich and her husband Kenneth, Kenneth Cloeren and his wife Carol DeLancey, Loretta Loggia and her husband Charles, and Regina Cummings and her husband Thomas; 13 grandchildren – Jarrett Dietterich (Emily), Derek Dietterich (Kendall), Joel Cloeren (Heidi), Troy Dietterich (Sarahlyn), Thomas Cummings (Sarah), Joshua Rosenberg, Patrick Cummings, Rachel Rosenberg, Jordan Loggia, Luke Dietterich (Carolyn), Aaron Cummings, Jenna Cummings, Morgan Loggia and six great-grandchildren (Ryder, Emmett, Brooks, Dane, Judah, Colton). She is preceded in death by her sister Karen Hergesheimer Streich. Ella’s funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, West Brandywine. Memorials in Ella’s honor may be made to St. Peter Church 2835 Manor Road, West Brandywine, PA 19320 or to Willow Tree Hospice 616 E. Cypress St. Kennett Square, PA 19348. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318. To send online condolences, please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 26, 2020