Ella Blanche Miller, 97, formerly of Coatesville, passed away on Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at Harrison Senior Living of Christiana three days before her 98th birthday. She was the widow of the late Frank Miller with whom she shared 28 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Viola (Rhoades) and John Preston. She is survived by three children: Verna Hurley (Pat), Jack Miller (Linda) and Ella Davis (Jack); 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and five great, great grandchildren. Ella was predeceased by her husband, her sons Joseph and Bill Miller, sisters Edna Raysor and Grace Chalfont, brother John Preston, and grandson William Hurley. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 7:30pm at the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, PA, with visitation from 6:30 until time of service. Memorial donations to Doe Run Presbyterian Church, 3104 Doe Run Church Rd. East Fallowfield, PA, 19365. Arrangements by Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 14, 2019