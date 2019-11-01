|
Ella R. Zinzarella, 97, formerly of Coatesville died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Brandywine Hall, West Chester. Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Marie Oerther Schargo and wife of the late Julian A. Zinzarella. Ella was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary, Coatesville. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Bloomsburg University. Ella was a first-grade teacher for many years in Coatesville Area School District. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Education Sorority. Ella is survived by her cousin, Doris Kauffman and her nephews, John Zinzarella, his wife, Maryanne and their four children. Ella’s funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Rosary, Coatesville. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:15am at the church. Memorials in Ella’s honor may be made to Coatesville Area Public Library 501 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, PA 19320 or to Our Lady of the Rosary 80 S. 17th Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320 Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 2, 2019