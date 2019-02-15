|
Ellen Giangiulio Craney, 88 of West Chester, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Medford Leas in Medford, NJ. She was the wife of the late James F. Craney. Born October 6, 1930 in West Chester, PA, Ellen was the daughter of the late Agostino Giangiulio and the late Annetta DiMuzio Giangiulio. After graduating from Saint Agnes High School of West Chester, Ellen pursued her dream of teaching. She earned a degree in elementary education from West Chester State Teacher’s College, which is West Chester University today. Ellen taught elementary education and reading in the West Chester Area School District. She volunteered at The Brandywine River Museum, Meals on Wheels, and was a member of West Chester’s Garden club. Ellen enjoyed knitting, painting, and reading. At Medford Leas Assisted living, Ellen knitted baby caps for newborns and made sandwiches for Camden NJ food bank. Ellen is survived by her three sons, James E., of Philadelphia, Michael A., of Galesville, Wisconsin, and John A., of Philadelphia, two sisters Ann G. Rilatt of Elizabethtown and Elizabeth G. Sweeney of West Chester, PA. In addition, she is survived by two grandchildren. Keegan of Tampa, Florida and Kathryn of Galesville, Wisconsin. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 9-10am at St. Agnes Church 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10am. Entombment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380; or The West Chester Area Senior Center 530 E Union Street, West Chester PA 19382. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; https://www.dellafh.com/notices/Ellen-Craney.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 16, 2019