Ellis M.H. Raezer of Shippensburg, PA, previously of Malvern, PA, died August 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Ellis is predeceased by his wife of more than 60 years, Elizabeth A. Raezer, and by his son Mark. Ellis is survived by his three children, Susan, Terry, and John, their spouses, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was an active member of his community, always quick to laugh and talk with anyone from little children to senior citizens. He was an avid Phillies fan all his life, and made his living with his hands as a machinist. Ellis applied an engineering mindset to everyday jobs; he was highly practical and ingenious around the house, yard, and in the workshop. He was a WWII Army veteran, having served in the Pacific. The memorial service and interment will be private because of Covid restrictions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store