|
|
Elmer F. Halterman, 84, previously of Parkesburg, died at Harrison Senior Living of Christiana on February 20, 2019. He was the widow of the late Dorothy Kolodski Halterman. He was the son of the later Edgar and Clara Pluck Halterman. He is survived by two daughters, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one sister. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, PA visitation from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM. Full obituary can be found at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 23, 2019