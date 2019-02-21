Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Halterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer Halterman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elmer Halterman Obituary
Elmer F. Halterman, 84, previously of Parkesburg, died at Harrison Senior Living of Christiana on February 20, 2019. He was the widow of the late Dorothy Kolodski Halterman. He was the son of the later Edgar and Clara Pluck Halterman. He is survived by two daughters, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one sister. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, PA visitation from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM. Full obituary can be found at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilde Funeral Home
Download Now