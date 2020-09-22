Our Beloved Mother is now in the presence of her Lord & Savior – Elsa Schwandt finished her temporal life on Sunday morning, September 20th. For the past six months, she lived at her home in Wagontown where her family cared for her. Elsa was born at home in Ardmore in 1933 – she would have celebrated her 87th birthday on October 17th. She graduated from Havertown High School in 1951. For 58 years she was married to Otto K. Schwandt Jr. Together they were blessed with 7 children: O. Karl (Christine Marx), Pottstown; Carolyn (Brian Wolfe), Ephrata; Frederick (Eleanor Sheppard), Kennett Square; Eric (Joan Crane), Coatesville; Sten (Sandra Baxter), West Chester; Catherine (Timothy Quinlivan), Lancaster; and Sally (Rick Baublitz), Mifflintown; all residing in Pennsylvania. Later came 22 grandchildren and at last count, 14 great-grandchildren. Additional surviving family includes Doris Anderson of Havertown, PA; Dr. Hugo Schwandt, Bokeelia, FL; and many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of Sten and Grace Anderson and grew up with 4 brothers: Jack, Bill, Sten, Dave and a sister, Betty Tyson. We are so very grateful for the love that Eric, Joan, Erica, Enoch, Evangeline, Joanna, Charity, Caleb and Mercy shared with our Mom in caring for her during her final chapter. A member of Wagontown Union Chapel and supporter of Child Evangelism Fellowship, Elsa taught both Sunday School and Good News Club to many children throughout the years. Her greatest joy was to spend time with her family and friends. She kept in touch with her childhood school friends, fellow church members, and her neighbors from Cedar Knoll, Martin’s Corner, Honey Grove, Thompsontown, and Honey Brook. A graveside service will be held at McCullochs Mills Cemetery (GPS Coord. Lat. 40.4235 /Long. -77.5846) Route 850 Honey Grove, PA on Wednesday, September 23rd at 11:00 am. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Child Envangelism Fellowship or Penn Medicine Hospice, West Chester, PA. “Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.’” Proverbs 31:28-31



