Elsie Gaspari Turczyn, 94, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Twin Pines Health Care Center in West Grove, where she resided for the last three months. Prior to her stay at Twin Pines, Elsie had been a lifelong resident of the Coatesville area. Elsie was born on August 6, 1925, in Coatesville to Rosaria DeMarco and Generosa Gaspari. She was the wife of the late John A. Turczyn, who preceded her in death in 1983. She was a member and devoted parishioner of Our Lady of the Rosary Church. After 20 years of employment with the present-day Unisys (formerly Burroughs Corporation), Elsie retired and then went on to volunteer regularly at the LGM Italian Club in Coatesville. Elsie was once an avid golfer and gardener. As she got older, she enjoyed reading novels and newspapers, watching golf matches and the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles on TV, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and baker, famous for her nut roll; and will forever be remembered for bringing her family together with the delicious meals she cooked. Elsie is survived by two daughters, Rosanne Turczyn Bennett and Jeanette Turczyn Newton (Christopher); four grandchildren, Daniel Newton (Emily), Anthony Newton, Angela Newton O’Connor (Ryan), and SaraAnn Chandoha Bennett; and five great grandchildren, Jospehine, Victoria, Meadow, Fiona, and Hendrix; and a brother, Roger Gaspari (Birgitta) of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a brother, Romolo; and sisters, Helen Kaminski and Vera Calverese. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 80 S. 17th Avenue, Coatesville where relatives and friends may call from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Please note masks and social distancing will be in effect at church. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elsie’s name to Our Lady of the Rosary Church at the above address. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com