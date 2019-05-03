|
|
Elsie M. Lewis, age 76, of West Grove, PA, formerly of Kennett Square, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was the wife of Donald F. Lewis, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late James P. May and the late Ada Schukraft May. Elsie was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, gardening, family gatherings and going on vacation to Hilton Head and Florida. She was a very loving, caring and nurturing person who was devoted to her family. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Donald F. Lewis, Jr. (Beverly) of Avondale, PA; four daughters, Teresa L. Ledezma (Juan) of Kennett Square, PA, Diane L. Plummer (John) of Kennett Square, PA, Kathy J. Trautman (Daniel) of Lincoln University, PA and Millie L. Tyler (John) of Harleysville, PA; five sisters, Dorothy Russell, Barbara May, Kathleen Dixon, Evella Linderman and Mary Sadone; two brothers, Edward May and James May; thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. You are invited to visit with her family and friends from 10:00 to 12:00 on Thursday morning, May 9, 2019, at the Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA. Her Funeral service will follow at 12:00. Burial will be held privately. To view her online tribute and to leave a memory with her family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfhcom
Published in The Daily Local on May 6, 2019