Elsie Sinex Dixon Tarr, 80, of Honey Brook, formerly of West Chester and Lyndell, passed away Mon., July 8, 2019 at Hickory House Nursing Home. Born in Darby PA, she was a daughter of the late Franklin Pierce Sinex & Elsie Neely Sinex. Elsie was a passionate Democrat and was involved with AA, Alanon and Alateen for many years. She was a member of Hopewell Methodist Church for over 50 years and sang in the choir. Elsie was a self-employed accountant and bookkeeper. She graduated from Downingtown High School class of 1956. She is survived by a son, Donald D. Dixon Jr. and his wife, Grace of Coatsville, a daughter Cindy D. McEvoy of Mifflinburg PA; a sister Carol S. Schmidt of Guthriesville, and “adopted” sister Joan Miley Dixon Stanford of Elverson. She particularly treasured her grandchildren Bill Dixon of Los Angeles, Matt Dixon, Rob Greene and Michael Greene of Coatesville. The apple of her eye was great grandson RJ Greene. She was predeceased by a brother Franklin Pierce III, and a daughter Vicky Lee. A memorial will be held at Hopewell Methodist Church in Downington. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Memorial service at 11am.
Published in The Daily Local on July 12, 2019