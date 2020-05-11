Elvira Elizabeth Casenta
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elvira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elvira Elizabeth (DiMarco) Casenta, 100, passed away May 10, 2020, at Pocopson Nursing Home. She was the widow of Leonard J. Casenta, Jr. Born in Coatesville, PA she was the daughter of the late Alex and Teresa (Marrone) DiMarco. Elvira was a talented hairdresser and ran a hair salon out of her home for 10 years. Anyone who knew Elvira, will remember her for enjoying music, being outside and spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Leonard J. Casenta III, husband of Judith I. of West Grove, PA and Robert J. Casenta, husband of Cindy of Grayson, GA; sister, Teresa Salome; 7 grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Elvira was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, Jr.; son, Michael A. Casenta; and several siblings. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery for immediate family. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved