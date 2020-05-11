Elvira Elizabeth (DiMarco) Casenta, 100, passed away May 10, 2020, at Pocopson Nursing Home. She was the widow of Leonard J. Casenta, Jr. Born in Coatesville, PA she was the daughter of the late Alex and Teresa (Marrone) DiMarco. Elvira was a talented hairdresser and ran a hair salon out of her home for 10 years. Anyone who knew Elvira, will remember her for enjoying music, being outside and spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Leonard J. Casenta III, husband of Judith I. of West Grove, PA and Robert J. Casenta, husband of Cindy of Grayson, GA; sister, Teresa Salome; 7 grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Elvira was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, Jr.; son, Michael A. Casenta; and several siblings. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery for immediate family. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.



