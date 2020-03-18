|
|
Mrs. Emily Booth Mohr, of West Chester, PA, passed away on March 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Emily was born in Philadelphia, PA, on December 28th, 1929. She graduated from Friends Select High School (Philadelphia 1948). Emily earned an RN nursing certificate from Lankenau Hospital, Philadelphia in 1951, and BA Liberal Arts from The Pennsylvania State University in 1992. She nursed at various institutions in the Philadelphia and West Chester area. Emily was an avid swimmer of the Big Elk Creek, Maryland, the ocean at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, or any body of water she could find. She was a competitive swimmer from ages 7-13, and belonged to swim clubs until her death. Emily was also voracious reader, especially of historical novels and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She was a Cub Scout den mother for 6 yrs with her two sons. Emily liked gardening and was devoted to feeding her birds, squirrels, and chipmunks. Emily was always accompanied by a trusty canine companion and at one time raised huskies and mushed a sled team. Emily is survived by her children, James and Bertrand, four grandchildren and her sister Barbara.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 19, 2020