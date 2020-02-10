|
Emily G. London, 83 of West Chester, Pennsylvania, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 04, 2020 at Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital. Born September 01, 1936 in West Chester, PA she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Jones, and widow of the late Frederick W. London with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Over the years, Emily worked at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals as a Production Quality Control Inspector, Grocery Store Products, Nachman’s and as a nursing assistant at Friends Hall and West Chester Arms nursing homes. She was a stay-at-home mom when her children were young and was devoted to their school activities. Her crowning joy in life was her grandchildren. Emily was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church of West Chester, PA. She was a loving mother and is survived by her children: William P. London, “Perry” of Exton, PA, Dawn L. London (William K. Wesley) of West Chester, PA and Erin D. London of Ashburn, VA; one sister, Ethel J. Smith of West Chester, PA and her grandchildren: two granddaughters, Zumehka Kennedy of Coatesville, PA and Tashara Wesley of West Chester, PA; four great grandsons, Aamir, Aaron, Ashon Wesley and Kaiden E. Kinman of West Chester, PA; one great granddaughter, Aliyah D. Kinman of West Chester, PA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph H. Jones. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 am - 10:45 am at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380; 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com; followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in Philadelphia Memorial Park Frazer, PA. The family extends its sincere gratitude to the Doctors, nurses and staff at Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital.
Published in Daily Local News on Feb. 11, 2020