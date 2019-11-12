Daily Local News Obituaries
Emma F. Groff, age 101, of Pleasant View Communities in Manheim formerly of Christiana, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She the wife of the late W. Paul Groff who passed away on November 8, 2008. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Howard L. and Edla Brendle Hoisington. Emma was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church. As a young woman she worked as a governess in Philadelphia and later in life worked for the former Smallwood Greenhouse in Christiana. She was also a member of Cochranville Golden Agers. Emma enjoyed shopping and traveling. She is survived by 3 children: Paul L. Sr. (Larry) husband of Ruth Ann Wilson Groff of Mount Joy, Daryl C. husband of Susan Hogue Groff of Fredericsburg, VA, Linda D. Watts of Parkesburg, 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Mae H. Mussmon of Millersville. She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald H. Groff, brother, Irving L. Hoisington and a grandson, Paul L. Groff Jr. Funeral service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, on Saturday, November 16th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Tom Hubbard will be officiating. A reception at Chantry Place will follow. Internment will be in the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Cemetery after the reception. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA 17562. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 13, 2019
