Ephraim R. Pennington, Jr., 77, of Southern Chester County, passed peacefully at Ware Presbyterian Village on Aug. 1, 2020, Oxford. Born in Hemlock, NC he was the son of the late Ephraim R. Sr., and Mattie Osborne Pennington. Ephraim was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of Auburn Baptist Church, Landenberg. Ephraim was a devoted loving husband and father. He enjoyed serving his church, fly fishing, wood working and blue grass music. He is survived by his wife, Annette Pennington; son, Robert Pennington (Beth); daughter, Tina Hagen (Michael); Annette's son, Chris Hunter and daughter, Ronda Fabian; brothers, Curtis Pennington (Sandy) and Paul Pennington (Paula); sisters, Janet Caldwell (David) and Regina Pennington. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary; wife and mother of his children, Patricia Bird Pennington; and wife, Joanne Peirson Pennington. Funeral services will be held 11 am Sat., Aug. 8, 2020 at Auburn Baptist Church, 500 Auburn Rd., Landenberg, where friends and family may visit from 10 – 11 am. Interment with full military honors will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Auburn Baptist Church, c/o Ron Gehman, 1157 Pilgrims Pathway, Peach Bottom, PA 17563 or Ware Presbyterian Ladies Auxiliary, 7 E. Locust St., Oxford, PA 19363. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA.
