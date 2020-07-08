Eric L. Powell, 60, of Myerstown, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Reading Hospital and Medical Center. Born in West Chester, PA on September 16, 1959, he was the son of Walter L. and Winifred E. (McComsey) Powell of West Chester. Eric was a 1977 Graduate of East Senior High, West Chester and 1982 graduate of Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster. He worked as a municipal manager in Lancaster, Mt. Union, and Myerstown. Eric was a member of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Lebanon. He enjoyed following F&M basketball, reading, golf, drum & bugle corps competitions, live music especially jazz and blues. In addition to his parents, Eric is also survived by a sister, Janet Roschel, of Hershey; nephew, Andrew Myers, U.S. Navy; and uncle, Kenneth McComsey of Malvern. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc. 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. Graveside service will follow after visitation in Mt. Hope Cemetery. GroseFH.com