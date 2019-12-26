|
Eric Lewis Cobb, 63, passed peacefully on Sunday, December 22nd with loved ones by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Betty Cobb and his sister Cindy Hodges. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Alan and Chris Cobb, his nephews Ryan, Jake and Johnny. His nieces Sarah and Jamie. His daughter Alicia stout and his grandson Jayden Stout. He was also survived by his companion Paula Duckett Nealy and her family. There are no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the liver foundation.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 27, 2019