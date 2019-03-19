|
Eric Chandlee Wilson, died on Monday March 18, 2019 at the Prospect Park Health and Rehab, he was the third of four children, was born in the Chester County Hospital on November 18. 1942 to Isabel and Clarence Wilson. For the first three or four years of his life, his family lived on Linden Street in West Chester, however the bulk of his early years were spent at 301 W Ashbridge Street, next to the West Chester County Club. Eric graduated from West Chester High School (Henderson) in 1960. He explored various careers and educational programs after high school. working two stints at the Chester County Historical Society and taking classes both at West Chester State College and Delaware County Community College. He earned a certificate in Horology from the Bowman Technical School in Lancaster and earned a degree from Ursinus College. Until the last few years, Eric operated a business that specialized in tall case clocks. Eric’s middle name, Chandlee, references the famous Chandlee family of clockmakers of the Nottingham area of Chester County and Maryland, from which he descends. For many years, he took care of the tall case clocks at the Chester County Historical Society. His roots at the Historical Society go back to the days of Bart Anderson, Dorothy Lapp. Dr. Arthur James, and his good friend Paul Rodebaugh. He has been active with Chester County Hospital’s major fundraising event. Chester County Day for many years. For 25 of those years, he was editor of the “Chester County Day” newspaper (retired in 2016) and before that. he assisted in its production. Eric’s articles on West Chester and Chester County history are always well received. and over the years, he has been a guest speaker for various community and history groups on topics ranging from clocks to West Chester history. He wrote articles in the published book, West Chester The First 200 Years: 1799-1999 as well as serving as one of the editors and was a leading authority on Chester County and West Chester History. Eric is survived by his loving companion of 27 years, Susan Hayes, brother James C. Wilson and sister Mary Lu Wilson. He was predeceased by a sister Margaret A. Swanenburg. Relatives and friends are invited to his Remembrance Gathering from 1-3pm on Friday March 22, 2019 at the Chester County Historical Society 225 N High St, West Chester, PA 1938. Interment will be private. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 20, 2019