Erika Weber Obituary
Erika Crabb Weber, 40, of West Chester, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Loving wife to Kevin Weber, daughter of Rosemarie Sciarretta and Eric Crabb, and granddaughter of Joseph Sciarretta. Please join us in a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Paoli Presbyterian Church, 225 South Valley Road, Paoli, PA 19301, where family and friends may be received from 12:30pm - 1:30pm, service immediately following at 2pm. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 9, 2019
