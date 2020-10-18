Ernest Beam

Ernest Weir Beam passed away at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville on October 16, 2020 at the age of 95. He is predeceased by his wife, Josephine (Venditti), parents Absolum and Florence (Weir) Beam, sisters Pearl Griffin, Ruth Myers and brothers Leon, Leroy and George. He is lovingly remembered by his brother, Luther, sister Alice Bozick, sons Michael (Monica) and William (Elizabeth), grandchildren Michael (Gina), Carin (Matt), and Jonathan (Aimee), as well as five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ernest was born in Montgomery County and lived in Malvern most of his life, with his final 15 years in Lawrenceville, Tioga County. He worked for PECO for 35 years, in addition to part-time Malvern police, and part-time limo driver for several years. Ernest was a World War II Veteran, served in the Army/Air Force, stationed mainly in Africa, as an MP. Ernest enjoyed farming, canning, growing/selling produce and hunting. He enjoyed people and had many friends throughout his life. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be planned at a later date.



