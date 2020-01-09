|
Ernest W. Frombach, “Ernie”, passed away peacefully at his home in Lionville, PA on January 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Ernie was born February 21, 1929 in Johnstown, PA to George and Caroline Frombach. Survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary Louise, (nee Roser), daughter, Cynthia, wife of James Rutenbar. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the James Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown. A visitation will be held from 1:00-1:45 p.m. Interment Private. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 10, 2020