(1926-2020) Essie Selleman Poole, 93, of West Chester passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Independence, Virginia, she was the beloved wife of Walter Poole, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage before his passing in 2007. Essie enjoyed pie making, knitting and crocheting, gardening, vacationing on the Jersey Shore, attending grandchildren’s activities and entertaining her family. She was a member of West Chester United Methodist Church for more than 50 years and active in the Women’s Circle Group. Essie is survived by her daughter Patricia Tarola (Robert) and their children Gordon and Lauren; and her daughter Barbara Beideman Lang (Charles) and children Stephen, Robert and Julie. She was predeceased by her daughter Linda Hall and son-in-law Kip Hall; and survived by their children Shannon, Jeff and Drew. Essie had twelve great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at The United Methodist Church of West Chester, 129 S. High St., West Chester, PA 19382 where there will be a viewing starting at 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19, there will be limited attendance. Please contact the church office at 610.696.5190 for available seating. Social distancing and masks will be required. The services will also be livestreamed at umcwc.org
. Interment will be at Grove United Methodist Cemetery. Condolences may be offered by visiting: www.foundsfuneralhome.com