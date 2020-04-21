|
Estella R. (Sacks) Mishkin, 99, formally of Lancaster and Harrisburg died Saturday, April 18, 2020 after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Mishkin, who died in 2006. They were married for over 61 years at the time of his death. She worked as a Salesclerk for most of her life in the Lancaster area. Born January 14, 1921 in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Nettie Skolnick Sacks and was a member of Congregation Degel Israel in Lancaster. She will be lovingly missed by her daughter, Phyllis wife of Stephen Shur; two grandsons, Dr. Andrew L. Shur and Jonathan Shur (Jennifer); and four great-grandchildren, Frederick, Mason, Harley and Sawyer. Private Graveside Services are being held today, Wednesday, April 21st at the Degel Israel Cemetery in Lancaster. Contributions may be sent to Kesher Israel Congregation, 1000 Pottstown Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 22, 2020