Esther Holloway Obituary
1945 – 2019 Esther E. Holloway, 74, of Elverson, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Paoli Hospital. She was the wife of the late, John W. “Jack” Holloway with whom she shared 48 years of marriage before his death in 2014. Esther was born in Bryn Mawr and raised in Radnor. She devoted her life to her family and supporting her husband’s business. Esther is survived by her son, Jake and his many friends that she treated like her own children. At her request, there will be no service. Esther would like all to remember her in life. Arrangements are being handled by Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC, West Chester. Condolences may be made by visiting: www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 26, 2019
