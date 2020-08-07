Ethel W. (Walton) Otter, 96, of Downingtown, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Simpson Meadows, Downingtown. She was the widow of Paul H. Otter. A daughter of the late Frank and Irene Walton, Ethel was born on March 14, 1924. Ethel lived in Lionville until recently, when she moved to Simpson Meadows. She had served as the tax collector in Uwchlan Township for 21 years, and had served in a variety of local organizations throughout her community. In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by sisters, Mary McTyier, Ruth Matolcsy, and nephew Jeffrey McTyier. Ethel is survived by nephews, Harry B. Dewees, and Douglas McTyier. Due to the pandemic, services will be conducted privately. However, a live stream of the services will be available Monday, August 10, at 10 AM at https://youtu.be/ManCYpWkRdc
Memorial contributions in Ethel’s name may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church: 104 S. Village Ave., Exton, PA 19341. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.