Eugene “Mr. Smittie” Smith, 86, a well-known businessman of Coatesville passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at home in his sleep. Eugene was born October 4, 1934 in Easton Pennsylvania. Smittie came to Coatesville in 1953 after graduating from Overbrook school for the Blind in Philadelphia. After a brief stint in the army, he worked several odd jobs and he helped to coach Coatesville’s wrestling team. He met his soon to be wife, Sandra Rice, in 1957 and were married September 20, 1958. They had just celebrated their 62nd anniversary. In 1963 he started his own business Smittie’s soft pretzels in the Downingtown farmers market. After a few years he made his move to buy the candy stand in the farmers market and sold the pretzel stand. Candy had become his new passion. Later opening several other candy stands in other farmers markets throughout Pennsylvania. In 1970 he purchased the corner store on fifth Avenue and Olive Street. Hey soon expanded on that store so include a small deli, and then the Pennsylvania lottery, and eventually check cashing. He sponsored many Little League football and baseball teams and had his own bowling team at Ingleside lanes. Halloween was one of his favorite holidays due to candy and always had a large giveaway outside the corner of the store averaging over 500 kids Year after year as a sort of thank you to the community. He also loved Christmas and had a float in the Christmas parade, also passing out candy from the float. He always had a joke to tell because you like to make people laugh. He loved traveling with his wife going out to Vegas in Atlantic City every year and also went on 47 cruises. He loves country music and like listening to it on his ex M radio I wanted to be sure that it was played at his funeral. He leaves behind his wife, two children David and Timothy and a pre-deceased son Mark. Seven grandchildren – Dj, Katelynn, Dallas, Patty, Markie, Madeline and Timmy. And two great grandchildren Essynce and Carter. Funeral service will be held on Friday October 16, 2020 at 11:00 am with a time of visitation from 10:00 am till the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Hephzibah Cemetery, Coatesville. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain funeral home, Coatesville 610-384-7191



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store