Eugene “Gene” J. Farina, “Whip”, age 62 of Briarcliffe, passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2019. Born and raised in Stamford, CT, Gene served as a Sergeant in the US Air Force and Military Police. He later went on to work in corrections both at Delaware County and Chester County Prisons where he achieved the rank of Deputy Warden of Security. He was an avid Yankees and Duke fan. Gene loved grilling with his family and spending time in the Outer Banks, especially fishing. He cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and will be deeply missed. He is predeceased by his parents Michael and Janet Farina, and brother Phillip “Babe” Farina. Survivors: Loving husband of Terry Farina, beloved father of Jessica Morris, Theresa (Steve) Gentile, and Andrew Farina, cherished PopPop of Anthony, Maya, Max, and Sean, dear brother of Ann Cadin and Michael Farina, son in law of Kay Loomis, as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 12noon on Monday September 23, at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden, PA 19036. Visitation will be held from 10-12pm on Monday at the funeral home. Burial: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 0761, 29 N. Bartram Ave., Glenolden, PA 19036.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 20, 2019