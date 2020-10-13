Dr. Eugene (Gene) J. Kray passed away on Friday, October 9th. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Maureen, children Kevin (Marilyn) and Lisa (Frank Mita), and grandchildren Kevin Jr., Alex, Colleen and Paul. He is predeceased by his parents and brother. He was born on June 16, 1935 and awarded degrees from St. Peter’s University, Seton Hall University and Nova Southeastern University. He was the first Dean of Continuing Education at Delaware County Community College. Later, he was Dean of University College at West Chester University. Gene was very active at the West Chester Lions Club. He was President of the Exton Chamber of Commerce in 1992. He was an avid fisherman and served as the founding chairman of the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Recreational Fishing Alliance. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Chester Lions Club to the attention of Michael G. Louis at 17 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA 19382. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
.