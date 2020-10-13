1/1
Dr. Eugene J. Kray
Dr. Eugene (Gene) J. Kray passed away on Friday, October 9th. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Maureen, children Kevin (Marilyn) and Lisa (Frank Mita), and grandchildren Kevin Jr., Alex, Colleen and Paul. He is predeceased by his parents and brother. He was born on June 16, 1935 and awarded degrees from St. Peter’s University, Seton Hall University and Nova Southeastern University. He was the first Dean of Continuing Education at Delaware County Community College. Later, he was Dean of University College at West Chester University. Gene was very active at the West Chester Lions Club. He was President of the Exton Chamber of Commerce in 1992. He was an avid fisherman and served as the founding chairman of the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Recreational Fishing Alliance. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Chester Lions Club to the attention of Michael G. Louis at 17 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA 19382. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
