Eugene McLaughlin, Age 83, of Kennett Square, passed away on May 16, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Eugene was the son of the late James A. McLaughlin and the late May Dwyer McLaughlin.
He was the beloved husband for 61 years to Janet Williams McLaughlin; father of Kathleen Swierczek (Karl), Eugene McLaughlin, Robert J. McLaughlin (Kathleen) and Karen Serafino (Thomas Molchan); Poppy of 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brother of James McLaughlin and the late Rosemary Brodeur.
Visitation with the family will be from 10AM until 11AM and a funeral service at 11AM on Tue. , May 21, 2019 at St. MICHAELS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 109 E. Doe Run Road, Unionville, PA.
Burial will follow in Edgewood Memorial Park.
www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on May 19, 2019