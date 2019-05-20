Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. MICHAELS LUTHERAN CHURCH
109 E. Doe Run Road
Unionville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. MICHAELS LUTHERAN CHURCH
109 E. Doe Run Road
Unionville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene McLaughlin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene McLaughlin Obituary
Eugene McLaughlin, Age 83, of Kennett Square, passed away on May 16, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Eugene was the son of the late James A. McLaughlin and the late May Dwyer McLaughlin.
He was the beloved husband for 61 years to Janet Williams McLaughlin; father of Kathleen Swierczek (Karl), Eugene McLaughlin, Robert J. McLaughlin (Kathleen) and Karen Serafino (Thomas Molchan); Poppy of 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brother of James McLaughlin and the late Rosemary Brodeur.
Visitation with the family will be from 10AM until 11AM and a funeral service at 11AM on Tue. , May 21, 2019 at St. MICHAELS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 109 E. Doe Run Road, Unionville, PA.
Burial will follow in Edgewood Memorial Park.
www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
Download Now